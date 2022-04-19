Nedeljkovic missed Tuesday's morning skate due to illness and is a game-time decision against Tampa Bay, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Thomas Greiss is the confirmed starter against the Lightning, so backup duty will go to either Nedeljkovic, if he feels well enough to suit up, or Magnus Hellberg.
