Nedeljkovic made 22 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

The Kitties got off to a slow start and were on their heels before pouncing with two goals late in the first by Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment just 46 seconds apart. That made it 3-1 and the Panthers just toyed with the Wings like a cat with a mouse en route to their franchise-tying 12th straight victory.