Nedeljkovic stopped 27 of 29 shots during a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Nedeljkovic turned in the performance he needed to prevent Ville Husso (1.86 GAA) from running away with the early-season goalie competition. The 26-year-old netminder entered Saturday winless in his past three decisions, compiling a 4.96 GAA. After falling behind 2-0 Saturday, Nedeljkovic (2-2-1) silenced the Rangers' offense for the final 45:47, earning his first win since Oct. 15.