Nedeljkovic was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on a conditioning assignment Wednesday.
Nedeljkovic hasn't played since Dec. 8 versus Florida, nearly a month without seeing any competitive action. The Griffins are in action Wednesday against AHL Cleveland, which could be an opportunity for Nedeljkovic to start. When he might come back up to the NHL will remain to be seen.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Rough patch deepens•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting versus Panthers•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Comes up short in shootout•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Perfect in relief•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Not good in LA•