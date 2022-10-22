Nedeljkovic will get the starting nod in Chicago on Friday.

Nedeljkovic looked sharp in his season debut against the Devils, stopping 37 of 39 shots and picking up the win. In 28 road games last season, the 26-year-old posted a .911 save percentage with a 2.95 GAA. However, he coughed up seven goals on 51 shots in two appearances against the Blackhawks during the 2021-22 campaign.