Nedeljkovic will start Tuesday's home game against Pittsburgh, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Nedeljkovic stopped 19 of 21 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Philadelphia. He has a 2-6-2 record this season with a 3.83 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 11 appearances. Nedeljkovic was recalled from the minors March 23 because Ville Husso (lower body) is unavailable.