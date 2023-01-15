Nedeljkovic was placed on waivers Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Nedeljkovic, who just completed his conditioning stint with AHL Grand Rapids, could be on his way back to the Griffins on Monday if he clears. The 27-year-old netminder has posted a 2-4-2 record this season with a 4.09 GAA and an .880 save percentage in nine appearances with the Red Wings. Detroit appears to be poised to move forward with Ville Husso as the No. 1 goalie and Magnus Hellberg as the backup.