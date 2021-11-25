Nedeljkovic led the Red Wings onto the ice, indicating he'll start Wednesday's home game versus the Blues.

Nedeljkovic has started to wrangle control of the No. 1 job in Motown, as he'll make consecutive starts for the first time this season. The 25-year-old has a .914 save percentage in 12 contests, though he'll face a Blues team getting Brayden Schenn back in their top-six after a multi-week absence.