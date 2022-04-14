Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal Thursday versus the Hurricanes, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

In his last 10 games, Nedeljkovic sports an unappealing 3.79 GAA and an .898 save percentage. He's 3-3-3 in that span, and playing the prolific Hurricanes' offense isn't likely to do his ratios any good.