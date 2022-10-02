Nedeljkovic led the Red Wings onto the ice, indicating he'll start Saturday's road game versus the Blackhawks.

Nedeljkovic will make his second start of the preseason in this game. The 26-year-old goalie figures to be part of a timeshare during the 2022-23 campaign. He didn't play that well in his first preseason game Wednesday against Chicago, but there's little doubt he'll make the NHL roster this year.