Nedeljkovic will start Wednesday's home game versus the Rangers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Nedeljkovic has endured a brutal March, going 3-5-2 with a 3.67 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 12 outings. He'll get the Rangers on their second half of a back-to-back, but the Red Wings' shoddy defense lately makes the 26-year-old goalie a risky play in most fantasy formats.