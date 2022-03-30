Nedeljkovic will start Wednesday's home game versus the Rangers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Nedeljkovic has endured a brutal March, going 3-5-2 with a 3.67 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 12 outings. He'll get the Rangers on their second half of a back-to-back, but the Red Wings' shoddy defense lately makes the 26-year-old goalie a risky play in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Hung out to dry Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Draws start Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Suffers tough-luck loss•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Defending home cage•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Gives up two in relief•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Gives up three in win•