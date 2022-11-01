Nedeljkovic allowed eight goals on 46 shots in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres.

The game didn't really get out of hand until the latter half of the third period, so head coach Derek Lalonde left Nedeljkovic in for the whole contest. Considering Ville Husso won his last start, a 2-1 victory over the Wild, this was not the type of performance Nedeljkovic needed to maintain what's been close to a 50-50 split of playing time. The 26-year-old is now 1-2-1 with 20 goals allowed in four outings. Expect Husso to get the nod for Thursday's home game versus the Capitals.