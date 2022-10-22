Nedeljkovic stopped 25 of 29 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

The Red Wings held a 3-1 lead after two periods, but Nedeljkovic couldn't make it last. A turnover in overtime allowed Max Domi to score the winning goal for the Blackhawks. It's tough to place much blame on Nedeljkovic here. He's allowed six goals on 68 shots through two starts this season, going 1-0-1. He's alternated starts with Ville Husso so far, though it's unclear if that pattern will stick for Sunday's game against the Ducks.