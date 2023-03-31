Nedeljkovic kicked out 31 of 33 shots in a 3-2 win over Carolina on Thursday.

Nedeljkovic did surrender two goals on 14 shots in the second period, but he was otherwise flawless. This was his second straight win after he made 35 saves in Detroit's 7-4 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Nedeljkovic is 4-6-2 with a 3.69 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 13 appearances this season.