Nedeljkovic will guard the home goal Wednesday versus the Blackhawks, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Nedeljkovic will make his preseason debut in this contest. he's expected to split the game with Jussi Olkinuora, though the exact distribution of minutes is undetermined. Nedeljkovic is set to open the year in a timeshare with Ville Husso, though a hot run by either goalie could see them feature as more of a true starter.