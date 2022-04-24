Nedeljkovic will start Sunday's game in New Jersey.
Nedeljkovic was supposed to get a day off Saturday after allowing 11 goals in his previous two starts, but he was called upon in relief during a 7-2 loss to the Penguins and allowed two of those goals. Given that context, Nedeljkovic will be tough to trust Sunday despite a favorable matchup against a Devils team that's won only three of its last 12 games and will be without one of its key forwards in Nico Hischier (illness).
