Nedeljkovic stopped 28 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

His teammates gave him little help in this one, rarely threatening David Rittich in the other crease and giving Nashville plenty of open looks at Nedeljkovic. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the 25-year-old netminder, and on the season he still sports a solid 2.69 GAA and .918 save percentage.