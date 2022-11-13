Nedeljkovic allowed four goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.
Nedeljkovic has now given up four or more goals in four of his six outings this year. He's 2-3-1 with a 4.33 GAA and an .873 save percentage after this latest dud performance against the Kings. Nedeljkovic has done little to earn a larger share of playing time over Ville Husso (2.54 GAA, .920 save percentage). With a backup role, Nedeljkovic's fantasy value is limited to deeper formats.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Gets confidence boost with win•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Scheduled to start Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Left out to dry in loss•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Poised to play Monday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Rides goalie carousel•