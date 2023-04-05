Per Ansar Khan of MLive.com, Nedeljkovic isn't currently on the Red Wings' roster, suggesting he's been assigned to the team's AHL affiliate.
Although he's currently in the minors, there's a chance Nedeljkovic will be recalled under emergency conditions and start between the pipes against the Sabres on Thursday. Nedeljkovic has gone 5-6-2 while posting a sub-par 3.56 GAA and .895 save percentage through 14 top-level appearances this year.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Excellent in win•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Makes 31 saves in win•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Allows four in victory•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Guarding goal Tuesday•