Nedeljkovic has returned to Detroit where he and his wife are expecting a child, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Nedeljkovic gave up three goals on 27 shots Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to Carolina. Nedeljkovic will finish the season with a 5-7-2 record to go with a 3.53 GAA and .895 save percentage. His once promising career has hit the rails and Nedeljkovic will have to be much improved next season -- if he hopes to see action in the NHL.
