Nedeljkovic (illness) will not be available Tuesday against the Lightning.
With Nedeljkovic out, Thomas Greiss will start while Magnus Hellberg serves as the backup. Detroit's next game is Thursday against the Panthers, who scored six goals on 39 shots against Nedeljkovic on Sunday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Chewed up by Panthers•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Tending net against Florida•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Shuts out Hurricanes•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: In goal Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Forgettable stretch continues•