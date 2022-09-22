Nedeljkovic (lower body) was on the ice for the first day of Red Wings training camp, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Nedeljkovic got hurt at the World Championship in May, but he's clearly recovered to start the year. He's expected to begin 2022-23 in a goalie tandem with Ville Husso, who was acquired from the Blues in the offseason. Nedeljkovic's fantasy outlook is a little dimmer since he won't be the expected starter, so he'll need to play well to earn more starts.