Nedeljkovic turned aside all 12 shots he faced during Monday's 4-2 loss to the visiting Maple Leafs.

Nedeljkovic, who made his first appearance since Nov. 12, could be in line to start Wednesday's home matchup against the Sabres after starter Ville Husso (four goals on 13 shots) stumbled against the Maple Leafs on Monday. The 26-year-old netminder seeks his first win since holding the Rangers to two goals Nov. 6. Posting a perfect save percentage Monday marked a stark contrast to Nedeljkovic's earlier efforts. In four of his first six appearances, Nedeljkovic registered a save percentage of .862 or lower.