Nedeljkovic replaced a struggling Thomas Greiss in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins, stopping 13 of 15 shots in the third period.

The Red Wings have run Nedeljkovic ragged, as he's made 50 starts and drawn into 57 total games. For perspective, Ned appeared in only 29 contests for the Hurricanes in a four-season span between 2016-21. He'll carry a 19-23-9 record, 3.37 GAA and .900 save percentage into Sunday's road clash with the Devils, numbers that beg the question of how much better they'd be if his tank wasn't on empty for so long.