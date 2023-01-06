Nedeljkovic stopped 26 shots, leading Grand Rapids to a 3-1 win over Cleveland in AHL action Wednesday.
Nedeljkovic was sent down on a conditioning stint earlier in the day as he had not seen any action in four weeks. The netminder is 2-4-0 with a 4.09 GAA and an .880 save percentage in nine NHL appearances this season.
