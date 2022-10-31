Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports, indicating he will patrol the road net Monday against Buffalo.

Nedeljkovic and Ville Husso had been splitting starts this year until the latter played in two straight games last week. The former is coming off a 6-2 loss to New Jersey last Tuesday. Nedeljkovic has surrendered 12 goals on 109 shots this season en route to a 1-1-1 record.