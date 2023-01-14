Nedeljkovic, who's on a conditioning assignment with AHL Grand Rapids, permitted four goals on 25 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to Iowa. The Red Wings have yet to decide exactly when they will recall the backup goaltender, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Based on this latest report, the Wings might keep Nedeljkovic in the AHL through Monday; otherwise, he'll rejoin the parent club ahead of a three-game road trip that starts in Colorado that same day. Nedeljkovic's AHL performance Friday was uninspiring, and the Wings want to make sure he's focused and properly conditioned after watching him struggle to a 4.09 GAA and .880 save percentage through nine top-level games. Magnus Hellberg is the temporary No. 2 behind Ville Husso for Detroit.