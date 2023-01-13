Nedeljkovic will remain with AHL Grand Rapids through Monday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Nedeljkovic is on a conditioning stint and will stay with Grand Rapids for the maximum 14 days. Nedeljkovic is 2-1-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .919 save percentage in AHL action, far better than the 2-4-2 mark with a 4.09 GAA and an .880 save percentage with Detroit this season.
