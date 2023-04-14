Nedeljkovic was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

This should be the end of Nedeljkovic's yo-yo routine between levels, as the Red Wings' season ended in a 5-0 shutout loss to the Lightning on Thursday. Nedeljkovic went 5-7-2 with a 3.53 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 15 NHL appearances this season.