Nedeljkovic allowed stopped 35 of 41 shots Tuesday as the Devils rolled to a 6-2 rout.
Nedeljkovic, who continues to rotate starts with Ville Husso, lost another round of the Red Wings' early-season rotation battle. Unable to make key saves Tuesday, Nedeljkovic allowed the Devils to connect on four consecutive makers, handing the Red Wings their first loss in regulation. Striving to earn the Red Wings' No. 1 role, Nedeljkovic (1-1-1) has not been sharp during consecutive starts.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting Tuesday night•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Loses in overtime•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Guarding crease Friday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Wins first start•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Secures preseason win•