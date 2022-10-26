Nedeljkovic allowed stopped 35 of 41 shots Tuesday as the Devils rolled to a 6-2 rout.

Nedeljkovic, who continues to rotate starts with Ville Husso, lost another round of the Red Wings' early-season rotation battle. Unable to make key saves Tuesday, Nedeljkovic allowed the Devils to connect on four consecutive makers, handing the Red Wings their first loss in regulation. Striving to earn the Red Wings' No. 1 role, Nedeljkovic (1-1-1) has not been sharp during consecutive starts.