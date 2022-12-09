Nedeljkovic made 26 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

The first period was tight, but a breakaway goal by AHL call-up Chris Tierney came late and set the table for two quick goals within 58 seconds early in the second split the game open. Nedeljkovic's last win came November 6 against the Rangers and he now is 2-4-2 with a 4.09 GAA and .880 save percentage. We suggest you consider other options when you see him dressed and in the net, at least until he recaptures some of last season's solid play.