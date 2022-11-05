Nedeljkovic will start in goal Sunday versus the Rangers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings will start Ville Husso against the Islanders on Saturday for the first half of the back-to-back set, which affords Nedeljkovic a prolonged break after the Sabres blitzed him to the tune of eight goals on 46 shots this past Monday. Considering the Blueshirts have recorded the fourth-most shots this season (421), the Wings will need to tighten up defensively and better support Ned, who's off to a poor start based on an .871 save percentage and 4.96 GAA through four contests.