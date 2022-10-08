Nedeljkovic set aside 21 of 23 shots in Friday's 4-2 preseason win over the Maple Leafs.

Nedeljkovic permitted the game's first two goals in the first period, but he kept a level head and saw ample support from his allied skaters the rest of the way. Ville Husso is Ned's biggest threat to playing time this season, though the early indication is that this will be a relatively even rotation between the two netminders. Last year, Nedelkjovic posted an uninspiring 3.31 GAA and .901 save percentage through 59 games, and now there's added pressure for him to bounce back stronger.