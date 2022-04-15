Nedeljkovic stopped 46 shots in Thursday's 3-0 shutout win over Carolina.

Nedeljkovic was impenetrable against his former team, as the Red Wings stole a victory despite being outshot 46-to-22. The shutout was the third of the season for the 26-year-old netminder, who now sports a 2-1-1 record with a .925 save percentage in April. Nedeljkovic has looked like an elite goaltender at points this season, though his numbers have been inconsistent behind a young Detroit team. If the Red Wings are able to take another step forward in 2022-23, Nedeljkovic could be a very intriguing goaltending option.