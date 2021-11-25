Nedeljkovic turned aside 35 of 37 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Blues on Wednesday.

Nedeljkovic earned No. 1 star honors with one of his best performances of the season. It was already his fourth effort with at least 35 saves in a game, and the 25-year-old snapped his brief three-game winless skid. The first-year Red Wing is now 5-3-3 on the year with a 2.76 GAA and .917 save percentage.