Nedeljkovic (illness) will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Panthers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Nedeljkovic wasn't great in his last start Sunday against Florida, surrendering six goals on 39 shots en route to a 6-1 home loss. He'll try to bounce back and secure his 20th win of the year in a road rematch with the same Panthers squad Thursday.