Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal during Saturday's game versus the Devils, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Nedeljkovic was solid in his final preseason appearance last Friday against the Maple Leafs, turning aside 21 of 23 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. The 26-year-old netminder will try to secure his first win of the 2022-23 campaign in a road matchup with a New Jersey squad that averaged 3.02 goals per game at home last season, 21st in the NHL.