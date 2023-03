Nedeljkovic will get the visiting crease versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Nedeljkovic returned to the NHL on Thursday and turned aside eight of nine shots in relief of Magnus Hellberg in a 4-3 loss versus St. Louis. Nedeljkovic was tagged with the loss, giving him a 2-5-2 record to go with a 4.01 GAA and .880 save percentage. He will face the Flyers, who are 30th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.31 goals per game.