Nedeljkovic will patrol the blue paint in Toronto on Sunday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Nedeljkovic has won his last two games, marking the first time he's won back-to-back appearances this season. The 27-year-old is 4-6-2 with an unsightly 3.69 GAA and .888 save percentage across 13 NHL games. Since returning from the AHL, he's posted a .912 save percentage in four outings.