Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports, indicating he will start Tuesday's home game against New Jersey.
Nedeljkovic will get his first home start of the season following two appearances on the road to open the 2022-23 season. He will look to improve on his 1-0-1 record against a Devils team that is coming off a 6-3 loss to Washington on Monday night.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Loses in overtime•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Guarding crease Friday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Wins first start•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Secures preseason win•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Will start in net Friday•