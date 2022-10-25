Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports, indicating he will start Tuesday's home game against New Jersey.

Nedeljkovic will get his first home start of the season following two appearances on the road to open the 2022-23 season. He will look to improve on his 1-0-1 record against a Devils team that is coming off a 6-3 loss to Washington on Monday night.