Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal versus the Panthers on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Nedeljkovic hasn't won since Nov. 6, though that's mostly been due to a lack of playing time. Ville Husso has often served as the starter lately, including each of the last three games. Nedeljkovic has given up eight goals in his last three appearances (two starts), and he'll be up against a Panthers team that's getting Aleksander Barkov (illness) back in the lineup.