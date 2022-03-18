Nedeljkovic stopped 43 shots in a 1-0 win over the Canucks.

Nedeljkovic and Thatcher Demko engaged in a goalie duel throughout the contest. The only thing that separated them was Pius Suter's second-period tally. This was Nedeljkovic's second shutout this season, and fifth of his career. He improved to 16-18-6 with a 3.15 GAA and a .903 save percentage. He had gone winless in his last five outings, so this was an important result to earn. The Red Wings finish their road trip Saturday in Seattle.