Nedeljkovic stopped 43 shots in a 1-0 win over the Canucks.
Nedeljkovic and Thatcher Demko engaged in a goalie duel throughout the contest. The only thing that separated them was Pius Suter's second-period tally. This was Nedeljkovic's second shutout this season, and fifth of his career. He improved to 16-18-6 with a 3.15 GAA and a .903 save percentage. He had gone winless in his last five outings, so this was an important result to earn. The Red Wings finish their road trip Saturday in Seattle.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Facing Canucks on Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Weathers storm in relief•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Overcomes queasy start•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Gives up seven of Arizona's nine•
-
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Facing Coyotes on Tuesday•