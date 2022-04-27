Nedeljkovic stopped 33 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Toronto.

Nedeljkovic was solid but Detroit couldn't generate any offense in the loss. The 26-year-old goaltender is now 3-4-1 in April with a .905 save percentage. His record falls to 20-23-9 on the season with a 3.31 GAA. Nedeljkovic will likely be back in net for Friday's season finale in New Jersey.