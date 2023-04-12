Nedeljkovic stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Carolina.

The Hurricanes' final goal was scored into an empty net, but their first two came in the first eight minutes of the first period -- digging a hole the Red Wings' offense couldn't climb out of. Nedeljkovic is 3-3-0 in six starts since his return to the NHL in late March with a 2.63 GAA and .920 save percentage, and those numbers could be good enough to earn him the start in Detroit's final game of the season Thursday, on the road in Tampa Bay.