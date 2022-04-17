Nedeljkovic will start Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Nedeljkovic ceded the net to Thomas Greiss in Saturday's loss to the Rangers, but he will be back between the pipes for Sunday's matinee. He faced first-place Florida a couple times earlier this season and posted a 2.60 GAA and .918 save percentage over 46:06 TOI.