Nedeljkovic will guard the visiting crease against LA on Saturday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Nedeljkovic evened his record at 2-2-1 with a win over the Rangers on Sunday. He has a 4.34 GAA and an .880 save percentage as he had a couple of ugly losses, giving up 14 goals on 87 shots, before his victory over New York. Nedeljkovic will face the Kings, who are 9-6-1 and in second place in the Pacific Division, having scored 52 goals in their 16 contests.