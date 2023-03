Nedeljkovic will defend the home cage against Carolina on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Nedeljkovic will make his fourth straight appearance and third consecutive start for the Wings in Thursday's matchup. With Ville Husso (lower body) still sidelined, Magnus Hellberg figures to take the second game of the back-to-back versus Winnipeg on Friday. For his part, Nedeljkvoci appears to be the preferred choice in the crease, at least until Husso is cleared to play.