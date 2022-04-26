Nedeljkovic will get the starting nod in Toronto on Tuesday.

After coughing up 13 goals in his previous three appearances, Nedeljkovic posted a smooth 17-save shutout against the Devils on Sunday. It was his fourth shutout of the season and improved his save percentage to .901 through 58 games. The Ohio native is 0-2-0 against the Maple Leafs this year with a brutal .817 save percentage.