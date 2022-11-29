Nedeljkovic will patrol the blue paint against the Sabres at home Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Nedeljkovic hasn't started for the Wins since Nov. 12 against the Kings, though he did come on in relief versus Toronto on Monday. In that outing, the 26-year-old netminder stopped all 12 of the shots he faced after coming on for Ville Husso. It would likely take several strong performances by Nedeljkovic to supplant Husso as the preferred option between the pipes.