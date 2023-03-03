Nedeljkovic was recalled on an emergency basis by Detroit on Friday.

Ville Husso (undisclosed) won't be available for Saturday's game against the Islanders, so that's why Detroit needed to summon Nedeljkovic. The 27-year-old goaltender has a 2-3-2 record, 4.09 GAA and .880 save percentage in nine games with the Red Wings this season. Nedeljkovic also has a 2.89 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 19 contests with AHL Grand Rapids in 2022-23.